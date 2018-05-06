Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Lawrence County early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. in North Beaver Township.

State Police say 36-year-old John M. Craig, of Galilee, Pa., was driving an ATV on McClain Road near Petersburg Road when he lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons.

Craig went off the side of the road and crashed into a utility pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

