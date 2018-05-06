PITTSBURGH MARATHON: Finish Line Livestream | Weekend Road Closures | Forecast
Filed Under:ATV Crash, Lawrence County, Local TV, North Beaver Township

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Lawrence County early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. in North Beaver Township.

State Police say 36-year-old John M. Craig, of Galilee, Pa., was driving an ATV on McClain Road near Petersburg Road when he lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons.

Craig went off the side of the road and crashed into a utility pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch