PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A native of Philadelphia got a taste of Pittsburgh hospitality earlier this month.

Joan Young, of the Philadelphia suburb of Fort Washington, was in town for a show in Station Square during what locals call “construction season.”

After dinner on Mt. Washington, including a ride on the historic incline, Ms. Young and her associate tried to make their way back to their hotel. That’s where the problems began.

“There was construction going on and we were met with one closed road after another,” she said in an email to KDKA.

Ms. Young was so desperate she rolled down her window and asked a women walking her dog for directions. Expecting the woman to be hesitant because of the time and inconvenience, Ms. Young got a glimpse of the friendly nature of the Western part of the state.

After explaining that she was in town for a conference and lost, the woman told Ms. Young to hold on while she grabbed her keys.

“At 9 p.m. this women was volunteering to lead my associate and I the 15-20 minutes back to our hotel. We thought it was a horrible inconvenience and when we finally arrived side by side at the stop light, before our turn into the hotel, I rolled down my window and let her know how thankful we were and I asked her name.

“She told me her name was Connie and then I asked her why she would do something like this for strangers and she responded with, ‘I’m from Pittsburgh!’

“Well this Philadelphian thinks Pittsburgh is amazing.”