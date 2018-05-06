Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GERMAN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Burglars caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Fayette County VFD over the weekend.

Pennsylvania State Police say an unknown suspect or suspects broke into the Ronco VFD in German Township sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect or suspects took two Milwaukee Sawzalls valued at $800 and a Stanley hand tool set valued at $150.

They also stole about $500 from a jukebox and about $400 from a golf arcade game.

State police say the suspect or suspects ended up causing about $6,200 in damage.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call state police in Uniontown at (724) 439-7111.