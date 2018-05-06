Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PERKASIE, Pa. (KDKA) — A substitute teacher who worked at a Pennsylvania high school is facing charges for allegedly discussing pornography and his sex life with students.

Twenty-five-year-old Ryan Quitinsky, of Green Lane, Pa., is facing charges of harassment and disorderly conduct. He waived his preliminary hearing on May 3.

The Courier Times says two female students told police that while Quitinsky was working as a substitute teacher at Pennridge High School in Bucks County back in January, he engaged students in sexual conversations, talking about his sex life and pornography in graphic detail.

Documents obtained by the Courier Times say Quitinsky allegedly told students he keeps a condom in his wallet and, in response to a question from a 15-year-old girl, said he brings a condom to school because “you never know when a girl needs to get an A.”

Quitinsky was initially facing corruption of minors charges, but court documents show those charges have been withdrawn.

A formal arraignment for Quitinsky is scheduled for June.