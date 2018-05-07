Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new report shows that thousands of children each year are sent to the emergency room after they accidentally get into medications at home.

Everything from prescription pills to over-the-counter remedies and vitamins.

Sara McClaren, the mother of 2-year-old Isaac, says her son was able to climb up and get into a bottle of medicine she had tucked away on a shelf in the bathroom. By the time they got him to the emergency room, he was throwing up and having seizures.

“I didn’t think that my medicine could hurt him. I was doing everything correct. It was in a container and put up,” McClaren said.

But a report by Safe Kids Worldwide finds that every 9 minutes, a child under the age of six goes to the emergency room because they accidentally ingested medicine.

“Even medication that is intended for children, like Children’s Tylenol and things like that, they are not bad, but if a child gets into too much of it, it can be dangerous,” Dr. Michael Lynch, with the Pittsburgh Poison Center, said.

KDKA-TV wanted to see what would happen when we gave a group of pre-schoolers a handful of empty pills bottles with child-resistant caps. In less than 20 seconds, a young girl was able to get the lid off. Several children, after twisting and pulling, were also able to remove the child-resistant tops.

Not surprising for the people who work at poison control centers.

“Nationwide, at the Poison Control Centers, we are getting 1 million calls a year of children getting into medications,” Lynch said.

Experts say medicines need to be put up and away and out of sight.

Isaac McClaren has made a full recovery, but his mom, Sara, isn’t taking any chances. Her medicine is now in a lock box.

“They really need to be locked up and make sure there is no way to get to it easily,” SOMEONE said.

Locally in Pittsburgh, 16,000 calls come into the Pittsburgh Poison Center each year for children 5 and under who ingested medication. About 1,000 of those children need to be treated by doctors.

If you ever need help from the Poison Control Center, the number is 1-800-222-1222, 24/7, anywhere in the country