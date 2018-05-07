Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — One man was killed and another was injured during a home invasion in McKees Rocks late Sunday night.

Officers were sent to a home in the 500 block of Terrace Drive around 11:40 p.m. for a report that two men had been shot.

Police found one man dead at the scene. The victim was later identified as 34-year-old Chad Rock, of McKees Rocks.

A 37-year-old man at the scene had been shot in the torso. He was sent to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

During their investigation, Allegheny County Police learned at least three black males entered the home and tied up the residents while they robbed the home. The two victims were shot by the suspects during the robbery.

The suspects fled the scene.

Police ask anyone who saw or heard anything related to this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.