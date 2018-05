Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MIDLAND, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was taken into police custody early Monday morning after an hours-long standoff in Beaver County.

Police were first called to a house in Midland near the corner of Virginia Avenue and 10th Street Extension shortly before 1 a.m.

The call initially came in as a drug complaint.

A man was taken into custody around 5:20 a.m.

Further details have not yet been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details