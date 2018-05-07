PITTSBURGH MARATHON: Finish Line Videos | Finish Line Photo Gallery | 22 Hospitalized During Marathon
LATROBE (KDKA) — A judge dismissed some of the charges Monday against a man who is being questioned about his ex-girlfriend’s disappearance.

Thomas Stanko has been held for court on one violation of breaking an interlock DUI device, but the judge dismissed a charge of driving without a license.

Stanko is still considered to be a person of interest in the disappearance of Cassandra Gross, a Latrobe woman who was last seen on April 7.

Stanko’s attorney says his client is terribly upset about Gross’s disappearance and wants her to be found.

