PHILADELPHIA (AP/KDKA) – T.J. McConnell turned a surprise start into the save of the season to help the Philadelphia 76ers stave off elimination in a 103-92 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 on Monday night.

McConnell had a career-high 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists in only his second start of the season and meshed well in the backcourt with Ben Simmons. The crowd chanted “TJ! TJ!” each time he touched the ball in the fourth and proved why he has been so valuable even as bigger stars have sliced his playing time.

He was just what coach Brett Brown needed in a must-win game.

“I can tell you the Philadelphia 76ers spirit is just fine,” Brown said.

The Sixers were in control in what could be their last home game of the season.

Boston’s Jaylen Brown and coach Brad Stevens were whistled for technicals late in the third and the Sixers capitalized with two free throws and a Joel Embiid dunk that had rapper Meek Mill standing.

Embiid chirped at Marcus Morris and the Celtics forward flashed a “3-0” with his hands.

McConnell buried a 3 for a 14-point lead that would soon make that combination obsolete.

Brown was desperate to spark the Sixers and benched slumping forward Robert Covington (0 for 14 combined in Games 1 and 3) for McConnell.

McConnell is a graduate of Chartiers Valley High School. He started his college basketball career at Duquesne University before transferring to the University of Arizona.

As an undrafted third-year guard for the 76ers, McConnell had started 68 games combined over the last two seasons and served as an example of the type of player The Process was built on. He was an underdog, a hustler, a court general that made him a reliable favorite for Brown. But Simmons’ emergence put McConnell on the bench, and without complaint.

McConnell zipped inside for easy buckets, made the extra pass to keep the offense rolling and made the dive for loose balls.

“How do I help my stars be stars because at the end of the day that’s what we need,” Brown said. “That’s my job.”

He turned to McConnell, that’s how.

Embiid had 15 points and 13 rebounds and Simmons had 19 points and 13 boards.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 20 points and Marcus Morris had 17.

The Sixers still face daunting odds headed into Game 5 and trailing 3-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals: No NBA team has ever won a series down 3-0.

TIP-INS

Celtics: G Shane Larkin left with a left shoulder injury in the first quarter. … Markieff Morris of the Wizards was in the stands to support twin brother Marcus. The brothers are Philly natives.

Sixers: Covington still hit the bench early in the second quarter with three quick fouls. … Missed 10 of 14 3s in the first half.

MAN DOWN

The Celtics could be even more of a threat had Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward not been lost this season to injury.

“There’s not a coach in the world that wouldn’t want everybody available,” Stevens said. “I think that obviously we’d be better with those guys. They’re very good players. Both unselfish players. But I really like this group and those guys are still a part of that.”

UP NEXT

Game 5 Wednesday at Boston.

