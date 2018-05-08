Filed Under:Frederick Townsend, Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man who previously served prison time for sexually abusing a child has been sentenced to at least three more years for abusing another minor.

Prosecutors say 59-year-old Frederick Townsend has pleaded guilty to eight new criminal charges and been sentenced to three to eight years in prison plus seven years of probation. The Pequea Township man was already behind bars for violating parole after spending 11 months in prison for the first conviction.

The first victim reported being abused in 2013. In 2017, a 9-year-old girl came forward, saying she had been abused around the same time.

