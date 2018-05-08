Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not a list any city wants to be on, but a city here in Western Pennsylvania has made the list of the Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities in America.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released their 2018 rankings, and the city of McKeesport is on the list in the top 25.

Ranked at No. 21, McKeesport comes in just after Oakland, California, at 20, and before St. Louis, Missouri, which sits at 22.

To come up with the ranking, the National Council for Home Safety and Security says they looked at the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting database, as well as crime reports from years past.

The top 10 cities, include:

1. East St. Louis, Illinois

2. Darby Borough, Pennsylvania

3. Opa Locka, Florida

4. Florida City, Florida

5. Flint, Michigan

6. Detroit, Michigan

7. Saginaw City, Michigan

8. College Park, Georgia

9. Prichard, Alabama

10. West Memphis, Arkansas

The National Council for Home Safety and Security’s report says gun law strictness played a limited role in crime rates; instead, they say poverty rates and the lack of wage earning opportunities had a bigger impact.

The report says: “Where there is a high poverty rate, and little opportunity to earn a decent wage, we find high homicide rates and a prevalence of other types of violent crime.”

To read the full report, visit this link at ALARMS.org.