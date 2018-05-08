Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One man is in custody and another is in the hospital after a road rage incident ended in a stabbing along Route 28 in Millvale.

Allegheny County Police say they arrested 68-year-old John Hoegerl at his home in Millvale on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, incident began earlier in the day, around 10:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Smallman Street in the Strip District.

That’s where, police say, Hoegerl and the 60-year-old victim, both driving red pickup trucks, got into an argument. The two continued to argue while driving along Route 28 in Millvale.

Police say the argument eventually turned into a physical fight, and the victim was stabbed at the intersection of the Route 28 off-ramp and East Ohio Street in Millvale.

The victim drove himself to Children’s Hospital, and from there was taken to a trauma center. Police say he is listed in critical but stable condition and is expected to survive his wounds.

Hoegerl is facing aggravated assault charges and is being held in the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment.