PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) – Two new cracks in the ground emitting lava and gas have opened up in a Hawaii community where 35 structures have burned down.

Officials say there are 12 fissures in Leilani Estates.

Residents of the evacuated subdivision are being allowed to check on their properties from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day until further notice. Officials say residents must be prepared to leave on short notice.

PAHOA, HI – MAY 6: In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, a lava flow moves on Makamae Street after the eruption of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano on May 6, 2018 in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. The governor of Hawaii has declared a local state of emergency near the Mount Kilauea volcano after it erupted following a 5.0-magnitude earthquake, forcing the evacuation of nearly 1,700 residents. (Photo by U.S. Geological Survey via Getty Images)

Police arrested two people for ignoring commands to stop at a roadblock outside the community.

Acting Hawaii County Mayor Wil Okabe says it’s difficult to tell from aerial surveys how many are homes and how many are other uninhabited structures.

The state’s Insurance Division says those impacted by the mandatory evacuations, fire, smoke or noxious fumes may be able to start claims. The state says homeowners should check with insurance companies about their policies.

