Spring has finally arrived and if you’re looking for some meals to celebrate the occasion, check out these from Weight Watchers.

Grilled Little Gem Lettuce with Buttermilk Dressing and Parmesan

Prep: 20 min., Cook: 2 min.; Serves 8

SmartPoints value: 1

A sturdy vegetable peeler comes in handy to thinly shave the cheese.

8 small heads Little Gem lettuce or small heads romaine

4 medium radishes, thinly sliced

½ c freshly shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano

3 Tbsp fat-free buttermilk

3 Tbsp reduced-calorie mayonnaise

3 Tbsp plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1 medium scallion, chopped

1 Tbsp chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 medium garlic clove, very finely chopped

½ tsp kosher salt, or to taste

1/8 tsp black pepper, or to taste

1. In a small bowl or in the bowl of a min-food processor, combine buttermilk, mayonnaise, and yogurt. Add scallion, parlsey lemon juice, mustard, and garlic; stir or pulse to combine. Season with salt and pepper; set aside.

2. Remove any wilted or torn outer leaves from lettuce. Using a chef’s knife, halve each head of lettuce lengthwise; rinse heads well under cold running water, taking extra care to flush water between leaves to remove any soil. Place lettuce, cut side down on a clean kitchen towel; pay as dry as possible. (If there’s any wayter remaining, the lettuce steams instead of charring on the grill.)

3. Heat a grill pan over high heat until very hot. Add halved lettuce, cut side down; grill until charred and lettuce wilts slightly, about 90 seconds.

4. Place 2 lettuce halves on each plate; spoon 1 ½ Tbsp dressing onto each plate. Scatter 1/8 of radishes over each salad, top with 1 Tbsp cheese, and season with black pepper, if desired. Serve immediately.

Grilled Salmon with Pea and Corn Salad

Serves 6

SmartPoints value: 1

To keep the salmon moist and silky, be careful not to overcook it. The USDA recommends an internal temperature of 145 degrees F, measured at the thickest part of the fish.

1 (10-ounce) box frozen baby peas

1 (10-ounce) box frozen corn kernels

3 large plum tomatoes, diced

3 scallions, thinly sliced

6 radishes, thinly sliced

¼ cup thinly sliced fresh basil

1 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp sherry vinegar or cider vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

6 (5-ounce) skin-on salmon fillets

Lemon wedges

1. To make the salad, bring large pot of lightly salted water to boil. Add peas and corn and cook just until crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Drain in colander, then hold under cold running water to stop cooking; drain again.

2. Stir together peas and corn, tomatoes, scallions, radishes, basil, oil, vinegar, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper in serving bowl.

3. Meanwhile, spray large ridged grill pan with nonstick spray and set over medium heat.

4. Sprinkle flesh side of salmon with remaining ½ teaspoon salt and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper. Place fillets in pan skin side up, and cook until just opaque in center, turning once, about 4 minutes per side. Serve salmon with salad and lemon wedges. Remove salmon skin before eating.

Sweet Pea Cupcakes with Swiss Meringue Frosting

Prep 33 min.; Cook 17 min.; Cool 30 min.; Serves 12

SmartPoints value: 5

Use sweet peas to make a super-moist, super sweet dessert.

Nonstick spray

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp fine sea salt

2 cups fresh English peas (or one 10 oz. bag frozen English peas)

¼ cup unsweetened applesauce

1 Tbsp finely grated lemon zest

3 large eggs, separated

½ cup granulated sugar

FROSTING

2 large egg whites

½ cup granulated sugar

½ tsp cream of tartar

1//2 tsp vanilla extract

Pinch fine sea salt

Edible pansies, for garnish (optional)

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 12-cup muffin tin with nonstock spray; set aside.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt; set aside. Place peas in a microwavable container; cook on High until just tender, about 3 minutes. Drain peas; rinse under cold running water. Drain again; transfer to the jar of a blender. Add applesauce, lemon zest, and egg yolks; puree mixture until completely smooth, about 90 seconds.

3. In a bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, whisk egg whites on medium speed until soft peaks form. Increase speed to medium-high; gradually add sugar, whisking until stiff, glossy peaks form.

4. Pour pureed pea mixture over whipped whites; fold together as gently as possible with a wooden spoon. Sift reserved flour mixture over pea mixture; mix together as gently as possible. Evenly divide batter among muffin cups. Bake until cupcakes pull away from side of pan, about 17 minutes; transfer to a wire rack to cool, about 30 minutes.

5. Meanwhile, make frosting: Place egg whites, sugar and cream of tartar in a heatproof bowl; set over a saucepan of simmering water. Whisk constantly until sugar is dissolved and whites are warm to the touch, about 2 minutes.

6. Remove bowl from heat. Use an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment to beat the egg mixture, starting on low speed, gradually increasing to high, until stiff, glossy peaks form, 5-7 minutes. Add vanilla and pinch of salt; mix until combined. Decorate each cupcake with about 2 Tbsp frosting, using an offset spatula or a piping bag. Garnish with pansies, if desired.