BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — Homicide charges have now been filed against a man who allegedly attacked a security guard at Beaver Valley Heritage Hospital.

The security guard was on life-support for more than a month and passed away on Jan. 24, 2018.

The man charged is 25-year-old John Fletcher. Court dockets say he was booked on Wednesday at the Beaver County Jail. KDKA requested a copy of his mugshot, but officials would not release it, saying that’s the jail’s policy.

More importantly, KDKA spoke with the parents of the security guard who was killed.

Randy and Patty Winterrowd still can’t believe their son, Randy, is gone.

“He has a daughter Ashley, [our] great-granddaughter Isabella, and his wife Peggy. She talks to people at work who were working with him, and they’re still very surprised that this happened,” said Patty Winterrowd.

Randy was 44-years-old. Dec. 20, 2017, was his last day working at Beaver Valley Heritage Hospital.

He was all set to start a new job elsewhere.

“He was really happy about going on and moving on. But he loved his job,” said Randy Winterrowd.

According to police, that same day, Fletcher was a patient in the psychiatric unit and became extremely violent and combative when getting his medication, kicking and fighting several security officers.

Police said during the fight, Randy collapsed and became unresponsive.

His parents are grieving every day.

“Every day there is a moment or there’s a breakdown. Even this morning, just every day,” said Patty Winterrowd.

“So many nurses come up to us and say they’re going to miss him. And I miss him, too,” said Randy Winterrowd.

Nico was Randy’s dog. Now, his new home is Randy’s parents’ house, where he is always reminding them of their beloved only son.

“He was a wonderful son and he belonged to the Volunteer Fire Department,” said Randy Winterrowd.

They told KDKA that Randy was loved by everyone who knew him because he cared so much about being kind to other people.

Although they were glad to learn of the homicide charges being filed, they said they feel sadness much more than anger.