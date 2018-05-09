Filed Under:Mahoning County, Ohio, Sunni Guy, Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) – A body that an Ohio man says he found tied up and wrapped in a sheet inside his trash can has been identified.

Noel Scott tells WKBN-TV that he found the woman’s body last week inside his garbage bin, which had been moved across the street from his Youngstown home. He says the woman’s arms were bound behind her back.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office identified the remains Tuesday as 25-year-old Sunni Guy. Her death has been classified a homicide, but no cause of death has been released.

Police continue to investigate.

