By Jessica Wasik Moms work tirelessly day in and day out. It’s time to show yours a little appreciation with a mother-son date. Whether you plan to kick back and relax together or explore the city’s most popular attractions, the options are limitless for mom-centric options. These great locations, restaurants and activities offer several ideas to treat Mom to a day she won’t forget.

Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Gardens

1 Schenley Park Drive

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

(412) 622-6914

www.phipps.conservatory.org Spring is in bloom at Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, which means there’s no better than time than now to take Mom on a date there. Surrounded yourselves in its beautiful blossoms as you stroll through rows of tulips, admire the colorful daffodils and even explore the Caribbean flowers of Cuba in its newest exhibition. Don’t forget to treat her to a light lunch at Cafe Phipps and pick up something special that she can take home from its gift shop. Mom will appreciate this lovely experience so much more than the usual bouquet of flowers.

Arnold’s Tea

502 E. Ohio St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

(412) 322-2494

www.arnoldsteapittsburgh.com Enjoy tea for two at Arnold’s Tea.This tea cafe/bar combination is unlike any other in the city thanks to its variety of cold tea beverages, hot tea choices and incredible pastries. Make a reservation for high tea and choose from a delicious menu featuring teas, scones, jams, petite sweets, tea sandwiches and berries. Arnold’s Tea is situated on East Ohio Street, minutes from the National Aviary and the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Center For Complementary Health And Healing

1124 S. Braddock Ave. Suite B

Pittsburgh, PA 15218

(412) 242-4220

pghhealthandhealing.com The Pittsburgh Center for Complementary Health and Healing provides a fun date that rejuvenates and relaxes through its Mommy & Me spa treatments. For $150, both a parent and child can unwind with age-appropriate customized 45-minute spa session with delicious services like its cookies and cream, orange vanilla dreamsicle, chocolate mint indulgence or lavender and chamomile sweet dreams packages. Each includes an aromatherapy foot soak and scrub, a de-stressing foot and hand massage, and a soothing scalp massage. A gift certificate for this treatment makes an exceptional Mother’s Day surprise that is sure to be appreciated. Visit the Pittsburgh Center for Complementary Health and Healing at its South Braddock Avenue location in Swissvale. Related: Best Friend-Date Locations In Pittsburgh

Kneiss’ Miniature Golf

3005 Babock Blvd.

Pittsburgh, PA 15237

(412) 931-3398

www.facebook.com/Kniess-Miniature-Golf With the weather getting warmer, step outside for a mother-son date that includes some exercise and a little friendly competition at Kneiss’ Miniature Golf. See who can sink a hole-in-one or get the highest score while playing among a gorgeous garden course that is well-maintained and family friendly. There are two 18-hole courses located on the property, promising an afternoon of fun and challenges. Kneiss’ Miniature Golf is located on Babcock Boulevard in the North Hills.