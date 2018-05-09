Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A West Mifflin couple is upset after their neighbor put a Nazi flag out on his front porch, facing their home.

The homeowner claims he only put the flag out facing their home temporarily to get the wrinkles out of it, and he plans to display it permanently on the front of his porch.

But the neighbors claim it is to harass them, since they’re an interracial couple.

The homeowner on Bluff Street also put up cameras, and the neighbors claim they’re being spied on since one of the cameras is facing their home. The homeowner says it’s to protect his property.

The homeowner talked to KDKA’s Amy Wadas off camera, and says it’s his freedom of speech to put the Nazi flag up. He also has a Confederate flag which he has been flying for years.

