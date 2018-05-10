Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was like something out of a “Saw” movie, a bomb strapped to a pizza delivery man’s neck.

But the famous story of the 2003 Erie pizza bomber will hit Netflix tomorrow.

Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist, investigates the true story of a pizza delivery man who robbed a bank, then was killed with the bomb fastened around his neck.

“It’s going to go off. I’m not lying,” deliveryman Brian Wells tried to warn police, but nd before the bomb squad could get there, it did go off.

Netflix says “Evil Genius” reveals there’s more to the conspiracy and murders than was ever thought.

The four-part investigative series premieres on May 11.

It’s produced by Jay and Mark Duplass.