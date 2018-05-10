Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GIBSONIA, Pa. (KDKA) – A former Pirates pitcher will finally get to enjoy his college commencement at the age of 82.

Don Schwall was a star athlete at the University of Oklahoma during the 1950s, but before he graduated, the Boston Red Sox lured him away from school with a $65,000 contract.

Schwall was an all-star as a rookie in Boston and later pitched parts of four seasons for the Pirates, from 1963-66. He still lives in the Pittsburgh area.

During the offseason, Schwall continued to work toward his degree, but he never got his diploma.

After playing six seasons in the big leagues, Schwall went on to have a successful career in finance, but he knew he had left behind some unfinished business.

Recently, he decided to finally finish what he started decades ago. So, he made a phone call.

“I was wondering where is my degree, so I called the university,” Schwall told KWTV-TV in Oklahoma City. “They said there was some foul-up with the classroom or something like that.”

Two weeks later, Schwall said the University of Oklahoma called back and admitted it had made a mistake. Schwall had earned his degree back in 1961.

“He said, ‘Unbelievably, you were right. You earned the degree and we’re mailing it to you tomorrow.'”

OU also invited Schwall to attend his long-overdue graduation ceremony. He’ll fly to Oklahoma this weekend to take part in it.