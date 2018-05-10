Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HIGHLAND PARK (KDKA) — A man had to be rescued from a steep hillside in Highland Park on Thursday afternoon.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say emergency crews were called to Butler Street around 3:15 p.m. for a report of a man who had fallen down a steep hillside near the Pittsburgh Zoo.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a 31-year-old man had fallen about half a mile down a lightly wooded hillside.

According to EMS District Chief Jeffrey Meyer, the space to rescue the victim was tight and because of the 45-degree angle of the hillside, crews used ropes and a basket to get down the hillside to the victim.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Officials say he only suffered minor injuries to his shoulder.

He told officials he fell while “trying to take a shortcut home.”

It took crews about an hour to rescue the victim.