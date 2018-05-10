Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHADYSIDE (KDKA) — Police are searching for a man who stole an entire ATM from a Shadyside laundromat in April.

Pittsburgh Police say a middle-aged black man entered the Laundry Times on South Highland Avenue just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, April 21.

The man approached an ATM, which was bolted to the ground, and rocked it back and forth until it came loose. He then dragged the entire ATM outside and got away.

Police say they have not recovered the ATM itself or the cash that was inside.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect or knows anything about his whereabouts is asked to call detectives at (412) 422-6520.