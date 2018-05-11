Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Fast food french fries were being blamed after firefighters were called to a home in Wilkinsburg early Friday morning.

The first crews were called around 2 a.m. to the 1500 block of Hunter Street. They found smoke coming from a home.

Resident Victor Tyree said the trouble started in the home’s kitchen.

“My girl tried to make McDonald’s french fries,” Tyree said. “McDonald’s french fries! And we burned up!”

Tyree was grateful to firefighters and others who responded to the scene.

“I’m so thankful. Hey, I woke up not dead!”

Tyree, his wife, this children and their two dogs were all able to escape the home safely.

The home did not appear to sustain any serious damage.