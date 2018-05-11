Filed Under:Hunter Street, Wilkinsburg

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Fast food french fries were being blamed after firefighters were called to a home in Wilkinsburg early Friday morning.

The first crews were called around 2 a.m. to the 1500 block of Hunter Street. They found smoke coming from a home.

hunterstreet Fast Food French Fries Blamed After Firefighters Called To Wilkinsburg Home

Credit: KDKA-TV

Resident Victor Tyree said the trouble started in the home’s kitchen.

“My girl tried to make McDonald’s french fries,” Tyree said. “McDonald’s french fries! And we burned up!”

victor tyree Fast Food French Fries Blamed After Firefighters Called To Wilkinsburg Home

Credit: KDKA-TV

Tyree was grateful to firefighters and others who responded to the scene.

“I’m so thankful. Hey, I woke up not dead!”

Tyree, his wife, this children and their two dogs were all able to escape the home safely.

The home did not appear to sustain any serious damage.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch