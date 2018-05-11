Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP/CBS) – Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a man with a gun at a high school in the city of Palmdale.

The Sheriff’s Information Bureau says the report was received at 7:05 a.m. Friday and deputies were sent to Highland High School.

CBS Los Angeles reports that one person was injured and drove themselves to the hospital.

According to CBS Los Angeles, one suspect has been detained and the high school campus is being searched.

#BREAKING UPDATE: @LASDHQ says 1 suspect detained in active shooter situation at Highland HS in Palmdale. Principal asks everyone to stay clear of the campus as law enforcement assesses the situation. https://t.co/5D9iJkU7Mn pic.twitter.com/M5uWD9a8hN — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) May 11, 2018

Palmdale is north of Los Angeles in the high desert Antelope Valley.

