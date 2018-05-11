Filed Under:Active Shooter, California

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP/CBS) – Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a man with a gun at a high school in the city of Palmdale.

The Sheriff’s Information Bureau says the report was received at 7:05 a.m. Friday and deputies were sent to Highland High School.

CBS Los Angeles reports that one person was injured and drove themselves to the hospital.

According to CBS Los Angeles, one suspect has been detained and the high school campus is being searched.

Palmdale is north of Los Angeles in the high desert Antelope Valley.

