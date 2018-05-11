Filed Under:Downtown Pittsburgh, Local TV, Shots Fired

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Shots rang out in downtown Pittsburgh on Friday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers confirm shots were fired near Fifth Avenue and Wood Street. Police are on the scene.

Police say there were three people fighting in the middle of the street. One pulled out a gun and fired at least two shots. That person then ran down Wood Street, dumping a gun in a trash can.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

At this time, police don’t believe anyone was struck.

A witness said they heard a couple of loud bangs then saw people running. The witness also said they saw shell casings on the ground.

Police are looking at surveillance footage from cameras in the area to gather more information.

Further details have not been released.

