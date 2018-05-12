Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – The Functional Literacy Ministry of Haiti hosted its annual 5K Walk for Haiti on Saturday, starting at the Highland Park Reservoir’s Bigelow Grove shelter.

The walk, titled “To Haiti With Love,” benefits the ministry of the Functional Literacy Ministry of Haiti as it serves and empowers families in Haiti to help themselves, according to a release from the organization. The walk supports medical, education and technical training outreach. Groups and individuals were invited to participate and walk.

More than 90 percent of the funding raised supports teacher salaries, food to feed the students, school fees, equipment, medicine and supplies.

Founded in 1983, the Functional Literacy Ministry of Haiti is a Christian nonprofit that works with the people in the mountain highland communities south of Port-au-Prince, the capital city of Haiti.