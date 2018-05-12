Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HICKORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — An ambulance that was on its way to a scene ended up getting into a crash in Lawrence County on Saturday afternoon.

Around 5:45 p.m., emergency responders started to head toward the intersection of Harlansburg Road and State Road for a report that a car had crashed into a tree.

As the ambulance was driving to the scene, it collided with a car on Harlansburg Road near Cameron Road. The ambulance went over an embankment and came to a rest in a field. The car ended up in a field on the opposite side of the road.

At least three people, including two medical employees from the ambulance, were transported from the scene with possible injuries.