MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) – The Mount Lebanon Police Department is alerting residents of a scam involving a chimney sweeping company that wants to clean out more than just the ashes in your chimney.

According to a Facebook post from the police, Gregory Ryan, of New York, and Milton Adalberto Coreas Ortiz, of Maryland, showed up at a residence driving a van and agreed to clean the chimney for $50. They then proceeded to perform services above and beyond what the homeowners requested, without permission, before demanding significantly more money for the job.

chimney sweep scam Mount Lebanon Police Warn Of Scam

Photo Credit: Mount Lebanon Police/Facebook

After the police were called, one of them was found going through property in the house. The two men were then taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

The Mount Lebanon Police Department concluded the post imploring residents to contact your local police if something seems amiss with contractors or workers at your or your neighbor’s residence.

