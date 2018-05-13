Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ADELANTO, Calif. (AP/CBS) – Authorities say a child suffered minor injuries after gusty winds blew a bounce house from a California neighborhood onto a nearby highway.

CBS Los Angeles reports a gust of wind took a bounce house with a 9-year-old child inside over a fence and down a freeway Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s department says the bounce house rolled onto the freeway and struck a vehicle, at which point the child fell out of it.

The child was taken to a hospital. According to CBS Los Angeles, he could be seen talking to first responders and suffered only minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

