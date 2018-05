Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

RUFFSDALE, Pa. (KDKA) — A fire burned the Christ Reformed Church in Ruffsdale, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The steeple is reported to have water damage to its sanctuary, and part of the ceiling collapsed.

The church pastor, Reverend Dennis Kletzing says he is hopeful that insurance will cover the damages from the fire.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital after a ladder fell on him, causing him to break two fingers.