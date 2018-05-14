Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Margot Kidder, the actress who was Lois Lane to Christopher Reeve’s Superman, has died at age 69.

TMZ reports Kidder died Sunday at her home in Montana. The cause of death has not yet been released.

Kidder played Lois Lane in the 1978 movie “Superman” and reprised the role in “Superman II,” “Superman III” and “Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.”

After playing Lois Lane, she continued her career with a number of guest starring roles on TV shows and voiceover parts on several cartoons.