PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon is anxious for a cut on his finger to heal so he can get back on the mound.

The injury forced Taillon to leave Friday’s game against the San Francisco Giants after just three innings. He allowed just one hit while striking out five and walking one.

Now, he’s hoping the finger heals up in time to make his next start on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox.

Taillon is reportedly open to trying anything to heal the wound, including peeing on it.

According to a Tribune-Review report, Taillon just wants the injury to heal as soon as possible.

“I said if it helps, I’ll put a sign-up sheet and everyone can come and pee,” he said.

Other suggestions he’s received include soaking it in acidic fruits and rubbing lotion on it.

It remains to be seen if he’ll be good to go on Wednesday, but he’s still listed as the starter at this time.

