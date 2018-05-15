Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a suspected drug lab was found in a Moon Township hotel.

According to police, officers were called to the Super 8 along University Boulevard when management noticed smoke coming from a room.

When officers arrived, they noticed a gaseous fog in the hallway. Firefighters responded to the scene and entered the room wearing protective gear.

Inside the room, officials found evidence of a drug manufacturing operation.

“When the officers approached the room, they saw like more of a gaseous fog in the hallway so they backed off and contacted the fire department. The fire department came out and donned their protective gear and went into the room to make sure there was no fire and no one was hurt. Through the investigation, they discovered evidence in there that someone was trying to manufacture some type of drug,” Moon Township Police Chief Gregory Seaman said.

Police have identified a suspect, but have not released their name.

