MONESSEN (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County man is facing charges after allegedly slapping his 6-year-old son in the face during a dispute.

According to police, the incident happened at a home along First Street in Monessen on Sunday.

However, a woman reported the incident on Monday and police were called to the home. When they arrived, they observed a young boy with “obvious” facial injuries. Pictures provided to police appeared to show the child had suffered severe bruising, two black eyes and the remnants of a bloody nose.

Police spoke with the child’s father, 34-year-old Mark Edwards Jr., who admitted to slapping the child with an open hand. He told police the slap was a form of corporal punishment because the child “talked back to him.”

The child’s mother told police Edwards was watching the victim and two other children, ages 1 and 3, while she was at work.

She said Edwards told the 6-year-old to supervise the other two children while he took a nap. While he was napping, the younger children allegedly created some kind of mess. The 6-year-old attempted to clean up the mess without informing Edwards.

Eventually, Edwards woke up from his nap, discovered the mess and allegedly became “enraged,” which led to him striking the boy.

Edwards was placed under arrest and taken to the Westmoreland County Jail. He is facing a list of charges including, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and harassment.

