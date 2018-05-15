WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Weather App | Photos
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The senior class at a high school in Wisconsin is being praised by police for their prank showing a car “crashing” into the school.

senior prank Hats Off: Senior Prank Earns High Praise From Police

(Photo Courtesy: Cumberland Police Department/Facebook)

Cumberland police posted pictures to Facebook, saying “hats off” to the students and congratulating them on their upcoming graduation.

“Congratulation Class of 2018 on one of best senior pranks that Cumberland High School has seen,” police said.

The fake scene was reportedly created using a tarp, tape, some bricks, and part of a car.

