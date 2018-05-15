Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

McCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) — A local animal hospital is offering a 2-for-1 deal on a pair of adoptable dogs.

Walker and Korky were left homeless when their owner suddenly passed away.

Not wanting to see them split up, The Big Easy Animal Hospital in McCandless is making a special offer in the hope that the same loving home will adopt both dogs – free veterinary care for life.

Walker and Korky are both 6 years old. They’re good with kids and get along well with other dogs.

If you’re interested in learning more about Walker and Korky, you can contact The Big Easy Animal Hospital.