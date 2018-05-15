WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Weather App | Photos
McCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) — A local animal hospital is offering a 2-for-1 deal on a pair of adoptable dogs.

Walker and Korky were left homeless when their owner suddenly passed away.

tmht1 Take Me Home Tuesday: Walker & Korky

Credit: KDKA-TV

Not wanting to see them split up, The Big Easy Animal Hospital in McCandless is making a special offer in the hope that the same loving home will adopt both dogs – free veterinary care for life.

Walker and Korky are both 6 years old. They’re good with kids and get along well with other dogs.

tmht2 Take Me Home Tuesday: Walker & Korky

Credit: KDKA-TV

If you’re interested in learning more about Walker and Korky, you can contact The Big Easy Animal Hospital.

 

 

