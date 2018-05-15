Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — A water main break early Tuesday morning sent water cascading down streets in Charleroi, Washington County.

An emergency official said the break happened around 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue, and that part of the road was crumbling.

Repair crews on the scene said the break was in a 16-inch line.

A Charleroi municipal employee said the break was in a transmission line that connects to a nearby reservoir. The employee told KDKA-TV shortly before 5 a.m. that no customers should be seeing any interruptions in service. However, the employee said some customers living in low-lying areas may see some discoloration in their water.

Repairs were underway early Tuesday morning.