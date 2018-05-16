WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Weather App | Photos
ELECTION RESULTS: Wagner | Fetterman | Barletta | Saccone | Politics
Filed Under:Dreantae McClellan, Larimer, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LARIMER (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing boy.

According to police, 11-year-old Dreantae McClellan was last seen in Larimer around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

dreantae mcclellan Police Seek Help Locating Missing Larimer Boy

(Photo Courtesy: Pittsburgh Police)

McClellan is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighing approximately 90 pounds. He has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white school uniform shirt, tan pants and white/red Michael Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (412)-323-7141.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch