LARIMER (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing boy.

According to police, 11-year-old Dreantae McClellan was last seen in Larimer around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

McClellan is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighing approximately 90 pounds. He has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white school uniform shirt, tan pants and white/red Michael Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (412)-323-7141.

