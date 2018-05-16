WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Flash Flood Warning, Flash Flooding, Flooding, Local TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another round of rain is moving through the Pittsburgh region, and causing flooding concerns.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Allegheny County through 10:15 p.m.

Forecasters say rainfall could total up to one inch in areas of central Allegheny County, including parts of Interstate 79 and the Parkway North.

radar flash flood Heavy Rainfall Prompts Flash Flood Warning

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Officials say runoff could flood small streams, poor drainage areas and low-lying areas.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the weather conditions.

