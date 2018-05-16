WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (CBS) — Some people like it on hotdogs, others even put it on eggs but how do you feel about ketchup-flavored ice cream?

This ketchup concoction is made at a gelato shop in Ireland as a tribute to singer Ed Sheeran and his upcoming Irish tour.

ketchupicecream Gelato Shop Creates Heinz Ketchup Flavored Ice Cream

Sheeran loves Heinz Ketchup and even he has it tattooed on his arm.

Maybe Heinz will roll out some of the ice cream in Pittsburgh when Sheeran’s concert stops at PNC Park in September.

The creamy red ice cream comes with a drizzle of ketchup on top. Some say it tastes like a frozen Bloody Mary.

