PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are warning Lawrenceville residents to be on alert following a string of burglaries in the neighborhood.

The owners of Caffé D’Amore say thieves broke in Sunday night and stole $1,000 from the office.

The next day, burglars reportedly targeted Full Pint, which is just down the street.

The owners say, whoever it was, kicked the door in and stole cash from two registers and a safe.

“We’re a small business,” said Andrew Miskowiec, of Full Pint Club. “That lost revenue certainly hurts us.”

“This neighborhood is like super vibrant, super community-oriented, super welcoming, and I think there’s going to be people who recognize some of the weak spots in that,” said Sarah Walsh, owner of Caffé D’Amore.

Two weeks ago, a burglar broke into the Arsenal Cider House and stole cash out of a register there.

Police are increasing their patrols in the area.