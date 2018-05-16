Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CARRICK (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are investigating a Wednesday morning bank robbery in Carrick.

According to police, the incident happened at the PNC Bank located in the 2100 block of Brownsville Road around 9:10 a.m.

A man entered the bank, approached a teller and demanded money. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect is described as being a black male and approximately 6-feet-2-inches tall. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, white baseball cap and black/red shoes.

No weapon was shown during the incident and there are no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pittsburgh Robbery Detectives at (412)-323-7800.