Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off some delicious recipes for easy open-faced sandwiches and appetizers!

Crostini with Goat Cheese and Fig Tapenade

Crisp Crostini

Goat Cheese

Fig Tapenade

Directions:

Spread goat cheese on crostini and finish with a dollop of the fig tapenade

Crostini with Gorgonzola and Pears or Apples

Crisp Crostini

Gorgonzola Cheese

Ripe pear slices or Apple Slices

Directions:

Spread Gorgonzola cheese on crostini and finish with either a pear or an apple slice

Open Faced Grilled Spiced Chicken Breast Sandwich

Piquillo Pepper-White Bean Hummus:

Two 15-ounce cans cannellini beans, drained, rinsed well and drained again

2 cloves garlic, chopped

4 piquillo peppers, removed from jar ~ drained, patted dry and chopped

½ cup sesame tahini

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice or more to taste

¼ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh oregano

Pinch chile de arbol powder

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Honey, to taste

Spice-Rubbed Chicken Breasts:

2 teaspoons paprika

2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon coriander

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon cloves

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

¼ teaspoon cardamom

1-1/2 pounds boneless, skinless, chicken breasts (3 or 4 breasts)

Canola oil, for brushing

Arugula Salad:

¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

6 ounces baby arugula

4 to 6 pitas, warmed

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Hummus: Combine the beans and garlic in a food processor and process until coarsely chopped. Add the peppers, tahini, olive oil and lemon juice, and pulse until almost smooth. Add the parsley, oregano, chile de arbol salt and pepper to taste; pulse a few times until just incorporated. Taste, and add a little honey as desired. If the mixture is very thick, pulse in some water — the hummus should be just pourable, more of a sauce than a dip. Transfer to a bowl. You will have extra hummus – refrigerate and use within one week.

For the chicken: Combine the paprika, cumin, coriander, salt, pepper, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and cardamom in a bowl. Brush the chicken breasts on both sides with canola oil and rub the top side of each breast with some of the spice rub.

Heat a nonstick grill pan over medium-high heat. Sear the chicken, rub-side down, until golden brown and a crust has formed, about 5 minutes. Flip and cook until just starting to brown on the reverse side, another 2 minutes.

Transfer the pan to the oven and cook until an instant-read thermometer reads 160 degrees, 7 to 10 minutes longer. Remove the chicken to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

For the salad: Whisk together the lemon juice, lemon zest, olive oil and some salt in a large bowl. Add the arugula and toss gently.

To assemble: Spread a generous amount of hummus on top of a warm pita and top with arugula salad ~ top with sliced chicken. Serve warm.

Serves: 4 to 6