Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — This adventure may have cost a kitten one of its nine lives.

The feline found itself at the bottom of a storm drain in New Kensington late Wednesday night, around the same time strong storms were triggering flash flooding in parts of the area.

Fortunately, a man walking near the corner of 7th Street and Stevenson Boulevard around midnight Wednesday night heard the kitten’s cries for help.

New Kensington firefighters were called to the scene and were able to rescue the kitten a short time later.

It’s believed that the man who first heard the kitten in distress will keep it as his pet.