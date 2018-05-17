FLASH FLOODING: Route 51 & Becks Run Rd. | Alerts | Map | Radar | Weather App | Photos
ELECTION RESULTS: Wagner | Fetterman | Barletta | Saccone | Politics
Filed Under:Local TV, New Kensington, Stevenson Boulevard

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — This adventure may have cost a kitten one of its nine lives.

kittenrescue1 Firefighters Rescue Kitten From Storm Drain In New Kensington

Photo Credit: Steven & Connie Matto

The feline found itself at the bottom of a storm drain in New Kensington late Wednesday night, around the same time strong storms were triggering flash flooding in parts of the area.

Fortunately, a man walking near the corner of 7th Street and Stevenson Boulevard around midnight Wednesday night heard the kitten’s cries for help.

New Kensington firefighters were called to the scene and were able to rescue the kitten a short time later.

kittenrescue3 Firefighters Rescue Kitten From Storm Drain In New Kensington

Photo Credit: Steven & Connie Matto

It’s believed that the man who first heard the kitten in distress will keep it as his pet.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch