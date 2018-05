Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The coroner was reportedly called to a home in Lawrence County after a tree fell on a woman Thursday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers say a large tree fell on a woman in North Beaver Township just after 2 p.m.

According to the New Castle News, the coroner was called to the scene. The victim was reportedly in her 80s.

Further details have not yet been released.

