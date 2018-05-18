Story Hoodline — From a Brazilian steakhouse to a health-food haven, read on for a list of the newest hot spots to open their doors near you.

Fogo De Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

PHOTO: FOGO DE CHÃO BRAZILIAN STEAKHOUSE/YELP

Fogo De Chão Brazilian Steakhouse is a churrascaria, or Brazilian steakhouse featuring roving servers that bring freshly carved meat to diners’ tables. Located at 525 Smithfield St. in downtown, it also serves Brazilian staples like fried polenta and plantains.

Brugge On North

PHOTO: DAVID B./YELP

Brugge On North is a traditional American restaurant, linked with the City of Asylum bookstore that recently opened at 40 W. North Ave. in Central Northside. Diners can enjoy cheese plates, sandwiches and fresh house-made desserts like the cheesecake with lemon curd and strawberry glaze.

Fujiya Ramen

PHOTO: FUJIYA RAMEN/YELP

A new addition to Shadyside, Fujiya Ramen is a Japanese place to score ramen and more that’s located at 815 S. Aiken Ave in the space of the former Tan Izakaya. On offer are multiple kinds of authentic ramen as well as classic izakaya bites like yakitori and takoyaki.

Soju

PHOTO: TRACY U./YELP

Soju is a Korean fusion joint that’s made its debut at 4923 Penn Ave. in Garfield. In addition to Korean classics like kalbi (beef shortribs) it offers fusion food like chicken katsu served with Korean curry and rice.

Crave a Bowl

PHOTO: EVA R./YELP

Wander over to 3712 Forbes Ave. in Central Oakland and you’ll find Crave a Bowl, a spot for fully customizable healthy bowls based on quinoa, chickpeas or greens with plenty of flavorful toppings. Diners beware: Crave a Bowl does not accept cash.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.