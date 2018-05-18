Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DAWSON, Pa. (KDKA) — An American flag survived a fire that destroyed a bar in Dawson, Fayette County early Friday morning.

Crews were called to the building that houses Chubboy’s Tavern, in the 700 block of River Road, shortly before 2 a.m.

Dawson Volunteer Fire Company 2nd Captain Steven Swiger said the fire was already through the roof when the first crews arrived. The flames and smoke were so intense, firefighters could not get inside the building.

He said the building is a total loss.

“The only thing we seen that we could salvage was an American flag that was at the entrance of the building,” said Swiger.

No injuries were reported.