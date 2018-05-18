Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

By Faith Karimi and Steve Almasy, CNN

(CNN) — Las Vegas police evacuated The Boulevard shopping mall after reports of an armed man, but later said no person was located with a gun and the reports appear unfounded.

Police cars with flashing lights and emergency vehicles waited outside the mall Thursday night.

Boulevard mall manager Timo Kuusela said the incident started after reports that a man possibly carrying an assault weapon was spotted in the mall.

“Police received a call and responded to the mall and evacuated the premises,” Kuusela said. “Police have not located this person and they are clearing the building to make sure the person is not hiding inside.”

Police with long guns evacuated shoppers from the parking lot.

“Received reports of a man walking around with a gun. Some reported he walked into the Boulevard Mall. Units were on scene very quickly,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

“No person located with gun, no shots fired, no victims. Officers are clearing the mall as a precaution but at this point it all appears unfounded.”

