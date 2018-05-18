Filed Under:Department of Veteran Affairs, Donald Trump, Robert Wilkie, Veteran Affairs

WASHINGTON (AP) – Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie is President Donald Trump’s pick to permanently lead the beleaguered department.

Wilkie is a former Pentagon undersecretary for personnel and readiness. He’s led the agency for two months, ever since Trump fired David Shulkin amid an internal revolt and questions about his compliance with ethics rules.

Acting Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, May 17, 2018. (Photo Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Wilkie appeared in the White House press briefing room Thursday to accept a check for the amount of Trump’s first-quarter salary, which he donated to the agency.

Trump revealed his decision during a prison reform event at the White House. Trump previously nominated White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson for the job, but he withdrew last month.

