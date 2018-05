Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A multi-vehicle crash prompted traffic restrictions along Route 51 during the evening rush hour.

According to emergency dispatchers, the crash was first reported just after 5 p.m. at West Saw Mill Run Boulevard and Woodruff Street.

At least six cars were involved.

One northbound lane of Route 51 was shut down.

Traffic was being detoured up onto Crane Avenue.

